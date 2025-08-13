A woman was “taken against her will” and a man was attacked at a cinema in Blackburn.

Police were called by paramedics to a report of an assault at the Vue Cinema on Peel Leisure and Retail Park at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

Officers found a man in his 20s had been assaulted and a woman - also in her 20s – had been “taken against her will” from the cinema.

She was located safely later that evening.

Two men, aged 37 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and kidnap. They remain in custody.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Even though two arrests have been made, our investigation is very much ongoing.”

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was at the cinema between 7.30pm and 8.40pm and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1283 of August 9.