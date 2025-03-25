Woman jailed after being caught with 13 wraps of cocaine in Lancaster city centre
Emily Coulton, 44, was stopped by officers on Castle Hill on the afternoon of February 4.
During the stop, police discovered the cocaine concealed within her clothes.
Further investigation revealed more illicit items in a nearby property where Coulton had been staying.
A search of the room uncovered £6,465 in cash, weighing scales, snap bags and a pot containing a snap bag of white powder.
£530 in cash and a further quantity of white tablets were also found in a bedside drawer.
Coulton, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court last Friday.
She pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and was sentenced to four years in prison.
The cash found in Coulton's room was ordered to be forfeited and the drugs were destroyed.
Sgt Will Nelson, of the Lancaster and Morecambe Urban Task Force, said: “This operation was conducted in response to community concerns raised in the Marsh area of Lancaster about drug dealing activity.
“We hope it provides reassurance to the law-abiding public that we are listening and will take action against those disrupting the lives of people around them.”