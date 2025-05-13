Woman in her 80s hospitalised after being hit by car in Clayton-le-Moors
A silver Vauxhall Astra struck a pedestrian on Whalley Road near Pickup Street at around 7.30am on May 1.
The pedestrian suffered injuries to her ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver stopped at the scene and did not suffer any injuries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and we’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area of Whalley Road between 07.15am and 07:45am to get in touch with us.”
If you have any information that may help police call 101, quoting log number 1383 of May 2.