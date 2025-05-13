Woman in her 80s hospitalised after being hit by car in Clayton-le-Moors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 15:04 BST
A woman in her 80s was hospitalised after she was hit by a car in Clayton-le-Moors.

A silver Vauxhall Astra struck a pedestrian on Whalley Road near Pickup Street at around 7.30am on May 1.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to her ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 80s was hospitalised after she was hit by a car on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moorsplaceholder image
A woman in her 80s was hospitalised after she was hit by a car on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors | Google

​The driver stopped at the scene and did not suffer any injuries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and we’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area of Whalley Road between 07.15am and 07:45am to get in touch with us.”

If you have any information that may help police call 101, quoting log number 1383 of May 2.

