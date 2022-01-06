Woman in her 80s found dead inside Blackburn home

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Preston Old Road shortly after 11am today (January 6).

The body of a woman in her 80s was found inside the home once emergency services gained access.

Officers said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

An elderly woman was found dead inside a property in Blackburn

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We attended a private address following a 999 call at 11.12am.

"We haven't taken a patient to hospital."

