Woman in her 80s found dead inside Blackburn home
An elderly woman was found dead after emergency services were called to a home in Blackburn.
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Preston Old Road shortly after 11am today (January 6).
The body of a woman in her 80s was found inside the home once emergency services gained access.
Officers said her death was not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We attended a private address following a 999 call at 11.12am.
"We haven't taken a patient to hospital."
