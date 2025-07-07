A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Blackburn.

A Fiat 500 struck the pedestrian on Mill Hill Street at around 12.15pm today.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police described her injuries as “serious.”

The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews responded, but it has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

If you can help with the investigation, call 101 quoting log number 519 of July 7.

Information can also be submitted online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.