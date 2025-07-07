Woman in her 70s suffers 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Blackburn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:29 BST
A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Blackburn.

A Fiat 500 struck the pedestrian on Mill Hill Street at around 12.15pm today.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 70s suffered "serious injuries" after being hit by a car in Blackburnplaceholder image
A woman in her 70s suffered "serious injuries" after being hit by a car in Blackburn | Contributed

Police described her injuries as “serious.”

The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews responded, but it has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

If you can help with the investigation, call 101 quoting log number 519 of July 7.

Information can also be submitted online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

