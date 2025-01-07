Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 40s sadly lay dead in a toilet for three days before anyone noticed.

The woman, believed to be Sabrina Lyttle, was found in a disabled toilet at The Gurkha - Buffet Restaurant, Hotel & Bar, located on 148-154 Waterloo Road, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, November 30.

The Gurka in Blackpool. | Google

Posting on a public Facebook group with over 17,000 members her mum Christine claimed that her daughter had been left to rot for three days while people were ‘sat eating and drinking’.

She said: “The restaurant should be ashamed of themselves. Hygiene can’t be that high of a standard at this place for the body of my daughter to be left unnoticed for days in the disabled toilet by the entrance.

“My daughter entered the property on Thursday 28th November to use the toilet but her body was not discovered until Saturday afternoon despite being open and multiple customers reporting the door would not open.

“Not only were people sat eating and drinking enjoying a night out while my daughter’s body lay to rest in the toilets, the restaurant didn’t even have the respect to close for the day after the event and opened doors as usual like nothing happened Saturday night.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at shortly after 1pm on Saturday, November 30th to a report of a sudden death at an address on Waterloo Road in Blackpool.

“Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the address. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.”

The restaurant, which cites ‘closed’ on its website, has been approached for comment on a number of occasions.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.