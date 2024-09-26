Woman in her 20s hospitalised after being hit by van on Elan Place in Buckshaw Village
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a van in Buckshaw Village.
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Elan Place shortly before 2.34pm on Thursday.
Officers attended and found that a van had hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian - a woman in her 20s - was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police did not report any arrests.
