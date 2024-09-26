Woman in her 20s hospitalised after being hit by van on Elan Place in Buckshaw Village

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:31 BST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a van in Buckshaw Village.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Elan Place shortly before 2.34pm on Thursday.

Officers attended and found that a van had hit a pedestrian.

A pedestrian was struck by a van in Buckshaw VillageA pedestrian was struck by a van in Buckshaw Village
A pedestrian was struck by a van in Buckshaw Village | Google

The pedestrian - a woman in her 20s - was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police did not report any arrests.

