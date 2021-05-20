Woman hospitalised with 'serious head injuries' after being hit by BMW in Leyland

The pedestrians were hit by a BMW 2 Series at the junction of King Street and Towngate at around 3pm on Tuesday, May 18, police said.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital. She remains in a "stable condition".

Officers said the male pedestrian suffered "minor injuries".

The pedestrians were hit by a BMW 2 Series at the junction of King Street and Towngate. (Credit: Google)

Detectives would now like to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: "We are working hard to establish exactly what happened yesterday and are appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw either the BMW or the pedestrians in the moments before it occurred, to get in touch with us.

"Equally we would like to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage or CCTV footage showing the incident."

Anybody with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1011 of May 18.