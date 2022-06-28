Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) were called to reports a woman had fallen from height in Burnley on Monday evening (June 27).

North West Ambulance Service and the Hazardous Area Response Team also attended to help the woman – who had fallen approximately 20ft.

LFRS deployed a drone to assist with the rescue operation as paramedics helped to stabilize the woman on the riverbank.

Pictures taken by the drone show crews placed her on a stretcher before lifting her to ground level using an aerial ladder platform.

She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

LFRS and NWAS have been approached for more information about the incident.

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched after a woman fell 20ft onto a riverbank in Burnley (Credit: LFRS Drone)