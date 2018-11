Have your say

A woman was cut free from her car after a road traffic collision in Lea, Preston.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm in Blackpool Road near the junction with Thorntrees Avenue.

Two cars collided, leaving the occupant of one trapped and injured in her vehicle.

Two fire engines and crews from Preston were assigned and firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.