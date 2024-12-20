A woman who left the M65 before crashing into a lamppost was more than three times the legal limit for alcohol.

The vehicle took out left the carriageway at junction 14 (Colne) before crashing into a lamp post and a barrier at around 1.45m yesterday.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman from Burnley, blew 124mg at the roadside - the legal limit for driving with alcohol in your system is 35mg.

She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remained in custody for questioning today.

A suspected drug driver was also caught when officers stopped a black Honda Civic on Preston Road in Charnock Richard at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Chorley, failed a drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and later released while enquiries continued.

They were as part of Operation Limit - Lancashire Police’s campaign to prevent drug and drink related casualties across the Christmas period.

If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, or if you have information you want to report to police, call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.