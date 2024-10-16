Woman, 82, dies after lorry collides with van and car at junction 33 of M6 in Lancashire near Galgate

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 17:20 BST
A 82-year-old pensioner has died after collision on the M6 between a car and lorry.

The collision, between a blue Ford Fiesta, a Mercedes Sprinter and a Scania R500 lorry happened at 4:13am on Monday, August 5.

The 82-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital, where it was found that her injuries were serious. She sadly later died in hospital on October 8. No one else was injured in the collision.

The incident occurred on the M6 northbound at Galgate near to junction 33.

Sgt. Mikaela Bottomley, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “A lady has very sadly lost her life following this collision. First and foremost, my thoughts are with her loved ones at this upsetting time.

“We know that this happened a while ago, but we are now asking for your help.

“A number of people will have seen the vehicles involved, particularly the blue Fiesta, prior to the collision and if you have any information or footage that may assist our enquiries, please get in contact."

Anyone with information can contact us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0148 of 5th August.

