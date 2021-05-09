Woman, 33, dies after motorway collision
A woman has died following a road traffic collision on the M66 yesterday (Saturday).
Officers were called at 1.15pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle which had left the motorway between junctions four and five northbound and collided with a tree.
Emergency services attended and despite their best efforts, sadly a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old man also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
A number of closures were put in place whilst emergency services attended the scene.
PC Jody Oakley, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family who are all understandably distressed and devastated following this collision.
"An investigation into this collision is on-going and anyone who may have seen anything, has any information or has dash cam footage is asked to contact us.
"Information can be submitted online at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log 1386 of 08/05/2021."