Woman, 33, dies after motorway collision

Officers were called at 1.15pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle which had left the motorway between junctions four and five northbound and collided with a tree.

Emergency services attended and despite their best efforts, sadly a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

A woman has died after a collision on the M66

A number of closures were put in place whilst emergency services attended the scene.

PC Jody Oakley, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family who are all understandably distressed and devastated following this collision.

"An investigation into this collision is on-going and anyone who may have seen anything, has any information or has dash cam footage is asked to contact us.