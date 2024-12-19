Winds of up to 70mph are set to hit Lancashire this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue yellow weather warnings.

Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday, with gusts of 50-60mph expected to hit the county.

Forecasters said there was also a small chance of gusts reaching 70 mph around some coasts and high ground areas.

A yellow weather warning, covering all of Lancashire, will be in place from 7am on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday.

As that warning ends, another yellow weather warning for wind covering the county will come into force.

This warning will be in place from midnight on Sunday until 9pm, with winds again set to reach up to 70mph,

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Hicks, said: “This period of disruptive weather coincides with a busy period on UK roads as the festive getaway starts for many.

“The area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds on Saturday, with a chance of significant disruption especially to transport networks across the north, including the potential for ferry cancellations.

“The strongest winds are expected across northern Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts of 80 to 85 mph in coastal districts.

“The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday with gusts of 50-60 mph across much of northern, central and western UK, locally higher for coasts and across high ground.”

Residents were urged to prepare for transport disruption, power cuts and large waves.

The winds will ease for the start of next week but there will be further rain or drizzle moving east across the UK on Monday night.

Christmas Eve will be a mild, blustery day with further rain or drizzle at times in the west and the best chance of sunny spells in the east.

Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, mostly cloudy and dry, although strong winds and spells of rain are likely in the far north.

Temperatures are expected to be widely very mild, with the chance of settling snow looking slim.