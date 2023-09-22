Win over Scunthorpe would be a huge statement by Magpies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Championship club as recently as 2011, the Iron have fallen on hard times in recent years and were relegated from League Two in 2022 – ending a proud 72-year stint in the Football League.

Their woes have been exacerbated by a series of financial issues and this week they were the subject of a winding-up petition.

However, despite all that, they remain the biggest club in the National League North by far and have begun the new season in excellent form.

Chorley's David Moyo, right, and Carlton Ubaezonu celebrate the FA Cup win over Runcorn Linnets (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

They currently sit in second spot in the table – just two points shy of early-season pacesetters Tamworth.

But just to illustrate Chorley’s own fine start to the campaign, if they were to win this weekend, they would leapfrog above Jimmy Dean’s men in the table.

Preece knows Scunny are likely to be backed by a large travelling band of supporters, but is hopeful the home fans will make Victory Park a cauldron of noise for the visitors.

"Scunthorpe is a great opportunity to get a few more fans through the door," said Preece. "There is a likelihood that we could get outnumbered at home but we don’t want that. This is a bit of a call-out to the people of Chorley to get behind us.

"It’s a huge, huge game for us. They were in the Championship not so long ago, in League One very recently. It’s a big game for us and if we were to win, we would go above them in the table so what a great statement that would be for us.”

The Magpies secured their place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Tuesday by finally shaking off NPL West Division side Runcorn Linnets.

After drawing 1-1 on Saturday, three first-half goals ensured a 3-1 victory in the replay at Victory Park and a tie at Curzon Ashton a week on Saturday.

"I was really pleased with the way we went about it,” he added. "We were a lot more positive with the ball.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster City boss Mark Fell has told everybody connected with the club to enjoy the run that they are currently on.

The Dolly Blues sit in second spot in the NPL Premier Division after a fine start to the season.

And they have also won through to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup after last weekend 4-1 demolition of Marske United and they they will now face Ashton United at Giant Axe a week on Saturday.

First, though, City have the not so small matter of a home game against Ilkeston Town in the NPL Premier Division this weekend.

Although outside of the play-offs, Ilkeston know a victory at Giant Axe will see them go a point above City in the table.

"I cannot fault the lads so far,” said Fell. “They are loving it. It is such a good group and great atmosphere.

"But the trick is now to keep going, look at the next game which is Ilkeston and we will focus on them.”

Elsewhere, Bamber Bridge will return to action tomorrow after sitting out last weekend. Jamie Milligan’s men will be looking for a change in fortunes when they welcome Morpeth Town to Irongate.

Brig have lost their previous two matches in all competitions, conceding six goals and scoring none.