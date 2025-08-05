After days of wind and heavy rain brought in by Storm Floris, the weather looks set to improve just in time for the return of the Blackpool Air Show this weekend.

The much-anticipated event, featuring the world-famous Red Arrows, will take place on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, with crowds expected to flock to the promenade to enjoy dazzling aerial displays over the iconic seafront.

Earlier this week, Storm Floris battered parts of the UK with strong winds and persistent rain.

The weather looks set to improve just in time for the return of the Blackpool Air Show this weekend | Daniel Martino

While another bout of unsettled weather is forecast for midweek, early signs are positive for a much brighter weekend.

According to the Met Office, Wednesday and Thursday will bring more rain and blustery conditions, particularly in northwestern areas, but clearer skies are expected to return just in time for the show.

Mike Silverstone, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “While the system later this week won’t carry as many impacts as Storm Floris, a further period of unseasonable wet and windy weather is on the way late on Wednesday and into Thursday for those in northwestern parts of the UK.

An area of low pressure from the west will bring some strong winds, especially in western Scotland, with gusts over 50mph possible.

Some heavy rain will also accompany the strong winds, with up to 30mm possible.”

Thankfully, from Friday onwards, conditions are expected to settle with sunny intervals and highs of around 20-21Cforecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s how the forecast is shaping up:

Wednesday, August 6

A fine day with patchy cloud and lengthy sunny periods. High-level cloud arriving later, but staying dry.

High: 18C | Low: 15C

Thursday, August 7

Rain expected, possibly heavy at times, but likely to clear from the north later in the day.

High: 19C | Low: 15C

Friday, August 8

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

High: 20C | Low: 15C

Saturday, August 9

Sunny intervals with a chance of patchy cloud. Ideal conditions for the air show.

High: 20C | Low: 15C

Sunday, August 10

Another bright day expected, with sunny spells and light winds.

High: 21C | Low: 15C

Monday, August 11

Cloudy start changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

High: 21C | Low: 15C