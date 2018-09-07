Will Sir Elton John live up to his Blackpool promise?

Sir Elton John has announced the first UK dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour - but it doesn’t include a Blackpool date.

The singer will kick off a three-year farewell world tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, as he bows out of live performing to spend more time with his children.

The tour will arrive in the UK on June 9 next year, when he will play the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, before another outdoor show at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales on June 15.

It means he will have failed to live up to his promise to come back to Blackpool after his show on the Prom in 2012 was abandoned due to bad weather – unless it is included in further announcements.

After his Tower Festival Headland concert was cut short by high winds and rain, the megastar singer pledged “I’ll make it up to you and I’ll come back again.”

The temporary stage in place for the show was rocking and rolling along with the music.

With just six songs left on the set list and almost two hours into the event, the plugs were pulled.

Announcing the two UK dates, Sir Elton said: “I want to thank my extraordinary fans for their overwhelming support throughout my career and especially their interest in being there to celebrate my final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

“I am so excited for the start of the tour and can’t wait to see everybody on the road.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents.

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 10am on September 10.