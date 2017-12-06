Wilbraham FC in Preston shave their heads for their manager

When a Preston football club heard its manager had been diagnosed with testicular cancer, players rallied round to show their support the best way they knew how - by going bald.

When a Preston football club heard its manager had been diagnosed with testicular cancer, players rallied round to show their support the best way they knew how - by going bald.

Wilbraham FC after they shaved their heads for OddBalls Foundation

Members of Wilbraham FC raised almost £2,000 for OddBalls Foundation in honour of father-of-two Ashley Forbes, 28, of Ribbleton, who was diagnosed only a few months ago.

Team mate Stephen Brennan, 38, of Ribbleton, said: “It has been a pretty fast process with Ashley as within six months of being diagnosed he has had an operation and chemotherapy.

“He was given the all-clear but was told he should have chemotherapy to improve his chances.

“He was debating whether to do it because it was so close to Christmas and he didn’t want to lose his hair. As a team we said if he did it, we would lose our hair too, so we pushed him to do the chemotherapy.

Anthony Forbes before and after he shaved his hair

“I think he would have done it anyway, but it was nice to show we are in it together.

“We raised £1,300 via Just Giving and a further £500 on the day. We were pleased when PNE players Ben Davies and Alan Browne donated a football shirt for a raffle. Considering we only arranged the fund-raiser two weeks before, we raised quite a bit of money.”