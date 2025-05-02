Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Wigan are being urged to have their say on the town’s blueprint for housing development, jobs, transport and welfare for the next 15 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town hall bosses are inviting feedback on the the draft Local Plan, which has set a target for the delivery of 16,527 new homes in ‘the right locations’ by 2039, with the ‘right amount of affordable housing’ and ‘balancing’ the interests of neighbouring residents with the provision of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

It means an average of 972 homes a year would be built across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI of how Wigan town centre will look as plans for the next 15 years move forward | Wigan Initial Draft Local Plan/LDRS

Other objectives include ‘raising the economic profile’ of the borough with new high-quality employment sites in the M6, the A580 (East Lancs Road) and the Wigan-Bolton growth corridors.

Council leader David Molhyneux said: “This Local Plan is about more than where homes will be built, and future employment sites, although these are of course vitally important.

“It sets out our ambitions for our borough, and how we will deliver them. Attracting new industries and jobs and building on the strengths of what’s already here, protecting and enhancing our incredible green spaces and ensuring more people can enjoy them, creating connected communities, ensuring our town and local centres thrive, and much more.

“I would really encourage everyone to take a look at the plan and share their views with us. This is the third stage of consultation, ahead of planned submission to government next year, and we want to hear from people and shape this future together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan takes a ‘brownfield first’ approach, looking first at previously developed land to allocate sites.

However, with changes to national planning policy, the council has had to look at what can be called ‘grey belt’ sites, to ensure that if they are developed it is done in a responsible way, bringing benefits to the community.

One such site is by Junction 26 of the M6, near Kitt Green. This has been included as a key opportunity to build on the success of Martland Park, the home of Heinz, and create substantial, high-quality employment, creating jobs for people in our borough. The Plan also sets out requirement for a much-needed link road to be built, connecting the A577, Kitt Green and Martland Park to the M6.

Coun Molyneux, added: “With the sites currently allocated in this Plan, around half of our borough would still be within ‘green belt’. That doesn’t mean we are making these proposals lightly, and we want to hear views from everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Plan is set out in seven key themes; homes, jobs, town and local centres, transport, places, environment and people and there will be seven drop-in sessions taking place across the borough for residents to find out more and share their views with us.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part in previous consultations and I’d urge everyone to get involved once again.”

The drop in sessions take place on the following days, times and at the following locations: Tuesday May 13, 2pm-7pm, Salvation Army, Chapel Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, WN4 8PB; Wednesday May 14, 2pm to 7pm, Pemberton Masonic Hall, Chapel Street, Pemberton, WN5 8JP; Thursday May 15, 2pm to 7pm, Leigh Library, Civic Square, Leigh, WN7 1EB; Tuesday May 20, 2pm to 7pm, Tyldesley Rugby Union Club, Astley Street, Tyldesley, M29 8HG; Wednesday May 21, 2pm to 7pm, Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club, Rivington Avenue, Golborne, WA3 3HG; Tuesday June 3, 2pm to 7pm, St Peters Pavilion, Hurst Street, Hindley, WN2 3DN; Wednesday June f, 2pm to 7pm, Atherton Town Hall, Bolton road, Atherton, M46 9JQ.