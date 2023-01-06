Wigan pensioner couple found dead together in their home may have been undiscovered for more than a week
A couple found dead in their Wigan home may have lain their undiscovered for more than a week, neighbours say.
Emergency services broke into Graham and Janet Milner’s house in Throstlenest Avenue, Beech Hill, on New Year’s Eve after concerns were raised for their welfare.
There they made the grim discovery of the married couple’s bodies.
Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths and that the matter will be handed to the coroner.
But one neighbour told Wigan Today: “No-one seems to have seen them since before Christmas.
"The door went in on New Year’s Eve night and we heard that the two people who lived together there had been found dead. It’s so terribly sad.”
Another said: “What a tragedy. They were a couple who kept themselves to themselves but it is particularly sad that they may have died so many days earlier without anyone knowing.”