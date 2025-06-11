Work to improve the entrance to Preston’s Miller Park has begun - but users have been warned of disruption.

A more open, welcoming space is being created by the Environment Agency as part of the £54m Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme. The area under the railway bridge, close to The Continental pub will be resurfaced in resin bound material using high quality natural aggregate. The surface will be inset with ‘Welcome to Miller Park’ in black lettering.

Diversion

The work requires the closure of the entrance, at the bottom of South Meadow Lane, for up to eight weeks from Monday, June 9, and a temporary path has been created diverting people to the West Cliff entrance.

To help keep pedestrians safe, cyclists are asked to dismount along this section. Diversion signs will be put in place in the park.

How the new entrance to Miller Park will look | EA

Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager, Richard Knight, said: “We thank people for their patience during the closure of this entrance to Miller Park. If we can get it open sooner, we will do so. This is another milestone for this vital flood scheme. Climate change is causing more frequent extreme weather events, and this will reduce flood risk for properties along the Rivers Ribble and Darwen.”

The Environment Agency is helping deliver the government's commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.

New pre-cast concrete flood defence wall panels have been installed at Miller Park. There are also two new flood gates. These will remain open and in recesses for most of the time – only operated by Environment Agency officers at times of increased flood risk.

Miller Park Diversion Route | EA

Miller Park entrance isn’t the only community benefit to be delivered by the Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme. In Spring 2024, the relandscaped Broadgate Gardens were reopened. Elsewhere, a small, insect-friendly wetland is being created at Ribble Sidings; while more than 8,000 trees have been planted by the riverside at Fishwick Bottoms.