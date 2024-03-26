Dr Oetker worker taken to Royal Preston Hospital after falling ill at Leyland pizza factory
An air ambulance was called to the Dr Oetker pizza factory in Leyland last night.
North West Ambulance Service were called to the site on Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 7.30pm after a member of staff was taken ill.
The German-owned pizza company confirmed the employee was not injured in a workplace incident, but had suffered a medical episode and required urgent treatment.
The staff member was taken to hospital by road ambulance, said the firm, who were unable to comment further on the incident.
North West Ambulance Service were also unable to provide further details.
