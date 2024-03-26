Dr Oetker worker taken to Royal Preston Hospital after falling ill at Leyland pizza factory

Emergency services were called to the pizza factory last night.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 13:53 GMT
An air ambulance was called to the Dr Oetker pizza factory in Leyland last night.

North West Ambulance Service were called to the site on Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 7.30pm after a member of staff was taken ill.

Dr Oetker's pizza factory in Moss Side, LeylandDr Oetker's pizza factory in Moss Side, Leyland
Dr Oetker's pizza factory in Moss Side, Leyland

The German-owned pizza company confirmed the employee was not injured in a workplace incident, but had suffered a medical episode and required urgent treatment.

The staff member was taken to hospital by road ambulance, said the firm, who were unable to comment further on the incident.

North West Ambulance Service were also unable to provide further details.

