An air ambulance was called to the Dr Oetker pizza factory in Leyland last night.

North West Ambulance Service were called to the site on Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 7.30pm after a member of staff was taken ill.

Dr Oetker's pizza factory in Moss Side, Leyland

The German-owned pizza company confirmed the employee was not injured in a workplace incident, but had suffered a medical episode and required urgent treatment.

The staff member was taken to hospital by road ambulance, said the firm, who were unable to comment further on the incident.