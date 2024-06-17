Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A railway crossing was closed while emergency services helped a person on the tracks this morning.

The crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was shut to traffic from 5.42am after a person who appeared distressed was seen on the line.

Ambulance crews and officers from British Transport Police made their way to the scene and the incident was resolved safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The railway crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was closed while police and ambulance crews responded to a concern for safety this morning. Pic credit: Steven Hughes | Steven Hughes

Police said the person was taken to a ‘place of safety’ and the railway crossing reopened around an hour later.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Bamber Bridge railway station at 5.42am today (June 17) to reports of a concern for welfare.