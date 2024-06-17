Police and ambulance crews help person in distress on Bamber Bridge railway in Station Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 15:59 BST
A railway crossing was closed while emergency services helped a person on the tracks this morning.

The crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was shut to traffic from 5.42am after a person who appeared distressed was seen on the line.

Ambulance crews and officers from British Transport Police made their way to the scene and the incident was resolved safely.

The railway crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was closed while police and ambulance crews responded to a concern for safety this morning. Pic credit: Steven HughesThe railway crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was closed while police and ambulance crews responded to a concern for safety this morning. Pic credit: Steven Hughes
The railway crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was closed while police and ambulance crews responded to a concern for safety this morning. Pic credit: Steven Hughes | Steven Hughes

Police said the person was taken to a ‘place of safety’ and the railway crossing reopened around an hour later.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Bamber Bridge railway station at 5.42am today (June 17) to reports of a concern for welfare.

“Officers attended and a person was taken to a place of safety." 

