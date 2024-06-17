Police and ambulance crews help person in distress on Bamber Bridge railway in Station Road
The crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge was shut to traffic from 5.42am after a person who appeared distressed was seen on the line.
Ambulance crews and officers from British Transport Police made their way to the scene and the incident was resolved safely.
Police said the person was taken to a ‘place of safety’ and the railway crossing reopened around an hour later.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Bamber Bridge railway station at 5.42am today (June 17) to reports of a concern for welfare.
“Officers attended and a person was taken to a place of safety."
