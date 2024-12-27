Why Jenny Eclair's autobiographical show will be so close to home when it comes to Lytham's Lowther Pavilion
Best know for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women, she has also been an actress and written six novels.
In celebration of the book ‘Jokes, Jokes, Jokes: My Very Funny Memoir, the former pupil of Queen Mary school (now AKS Lytham) will bring the show to Lowther Pavilion next year.
The venue, it turns out, is opposite the house Jenny grew up in.
Jenny, 64, who is married and now lives in London, is touring venues nationwide with the autobiographical show, called Jokes, Jokes, Jokes Live! and based on the book.
Although born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaya where her father, Derek Hargreaves, was a major in the British Army, the family moved to Lytham when Jenny was a toddler.
In her memoir Jenny, who describes herself as a ‘professional show-off’, recalls her time at school, when she was known as Jenny Hargreaves.
in Jokes, Jokes Jokes, Jenny also recounts her time as a fledgling actress and then her struggles to make it as a comedian in a world dominated by men.
.From drama school, (mostly drinking cider and eating sausage rolls), sleeping with men who looked like they lived under a carpet, punk poetry, anorexia, bedsit misery, waitressing and not really having a clue about anything, to being the first woman to win the Perrier Award.
There’s also recollections about becoming a mother, author, grumpy old woman, podcaster and nana!
Her accounts , both in the book and the stage show, are searingly honest and at times poignant, but always funny.
Still gigging to sell-out crowds forty years later, Jenny invites you to look back at what she can remember “before she forgets everything”.
The show comes to the Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday June 4, 2025, at 7.30pm while the book is available at Waterstone and all well known book stockists.
To book show tickets visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/jenny-eclair-jokes-jokes-jokes-live/
