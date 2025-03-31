Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Dominic Brunt - well known as Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk - has shown his support for the Accrington Stanley mural project.

Dominic has actively backed the scheme by becoming one of over 1,000 people to submit their ideas for the initiative.

Leaders on the project, The Official Accrington Stanley Supporters' Trust (OASST), have been calling on the local community to provide their input on what should be featured on the mural.

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has had his say on the Accrington Stanley mural project | Third party

Dominic, who was educated at Accrington Moorhead School - now called the Accrington Academy, has a strong affinity with the town, and was interested to learn that Accrington Stanley used to play their home matches on the Moorhead Park site in the 1890s and beyond.

Alongside Dominic's submission, the OASST have received input from local schools, while post boxes for entries have been located in the OASST shop in the Arndale and the Accrington Stanley club shop at the Wham Stadium.

In addition, a special drop-in box was hosted in Coley's ahead of Stanley's game again st Newport County on Tuesday March 11, plus the box will be in the fan zone at the Bradford City match on Saturday 29th March.

Online ideas can be submitted here: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/accrington-stanley-mural-project-given-the-green-light-for-the-crown-pub-have-your-say

There is still time for supporters and members of the local community to submit their ideas.

The mural is set to be installed on The Crown Pub next to Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium and will become a local landmark.

Local artists, volunteers and community members will collaborate together, bringing local people together to produce a spectacular piece of art, as well as bringing a sense of pride and a conversation starter for local residents, Accrington Stanley supporters and the people of Hyndburn.

Emmerdale star, Dominic Brunt, said: "This is a fantastic initiative, and it is great to see it taking place in Accrington.

"Not only will the mural celebrate the incredible Accrington Stanley, a club whose results I still regularly keep an eye on, but it will also showcase the town's heritage. I am proud to have spent my youth in Accrington living on Burnley Road and going to Accrington & Rossendale College, and I am excited to see the final project once it has been completed."

OASST Chairman, Peter Leatham, said: "We have received some fantastic ideas for the mural, and we look forward to reading many more in the coming weeks.”

You can see more about the OASST here: www.onstanleyon.com