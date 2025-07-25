The heartbroken family of a man found dead in his Lancaster flat have pleaded for answers two years after his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Jackson, 50, was discovered at his home on Regent Street on July 25, 2023.

A post-mortem later confirmed he had died from multiple injuries, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last sighting of Damian Jackson in the Aldi store, Lancaster, on July 23 2023 | Lancashire Police

Despite a lengthy and complex inquiry by Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, no one has yet been brought to justice.

Now, two years on, Damian’s devastated family are renewing their appeal for answers and calling on the people of Lancaster to help find the person responsible.

She family said in a heartfelt statement: “This week marks two years since our beloved son and brother Damian was cruelly taken from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day - and every week – brings more pain because we cannot see him again, however much we want one last hug or one last cup of tea together.

“Whoever murdered Damian is still out there. Please help us catch the coward who did this.”

The family urged anyone who might have noticed anything unusual - or even a small detail that seemed insignificant at the time - to come forward, stressing that even the smallest clue could be vital.

“Nothing can bring Damian back, but we still urgently need closure, and we wouldn’t wish this to happen again, to another family,” his family added.

“Damian loved Lancaster and the people of Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People of Lancaster please help us. We know you have the answers.”

The last confirmed sighting of Damian was in the Aldi store on Aldcliffe Road at 10.18am on Sunday July 23, 2023,

CCTV footage shows him shopping in the store just two days before he was found dead in his flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Jackson was found dead in his Lancaster flat on July 25, 2023 | Lancashire Police

Det Sup Gareth Willis, Head of Major Crime at Lancashire Police, said the force remains committed to finding out what happened to Damian.

He added: “Over the last two years, we have carried out an extensive investigation as we look to provide answers for Damian’s family.

“We continue to appeal for information from July 2023 as we seek to find out what happened to Damian.

“We are grateful for any piece of information receive and we thank the public for their help and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information you are urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0535 of 25th July 2023.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.