Who is Adele Roberts? Here's everything you need to know

In a post on Twitter, alongside a picture showing information on knowing the symptoms of bowel cancer, she said: 'Ok, there’s no easy way to do this and it feels weird, especially posting on social media (I’m going full Black Mirror) but I’m hoping it’ll reach anyone who might benefit from seeing it or reading it.'

Who is Adele Roberts?

Roberts, from Southport, is perhaps most well-known as a contestant on Channel 4’s Big Brother series in 2002 - the third series - where one of her housemates was Jade Goody, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. Roberts returned to the series in 2007 and participated in a task for Big Brother 8 alongside Alex Sibley.

Adele Roberts appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2019

How old is Adele?

She is 42-yeard old. Roberts is a keen runner and has completed two London Marathons.

What else is she known for?

She is currently a BBC Radio 1 breakfast show presenter and former Rock FM DJ. Roberts joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show. She took over the Weekend Breakfast programme earlier this year. Roberts also appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2019. Also that year she was part of the BBC Sport London Marathon TV team alongside Gaby Logan, Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Andrew Cotter. In January last year Roberts won the sixth series of Celebrity Coach Trip on E4.

Who is Adele's partner?

Roberts' partner is actress Kate Holderness. Roberts is bisexual and campaigns for LGBTQ rights.

When did Adele find out she had bowel cancer?

The diagnosis was confirmed at the beginning of this month.

What's been said?

Roberts said “so far the outlook is positive and I feel so lucky that I can be treated” but she needs to find out if the cancer has spread. She went on: "It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

“For a while now I’ve been struggling with my digestion. Thanks to a conversation I had with my Dad a few years back I went to my GP for a check up. I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious.

“So I went just in case. I didn’t think anything of it at first and just assumed it might be food sensitivity.

“After a few phone calls I was sent for some examinations and checks. I was then diagnosed with bowel cancer. This was at the start of the month."

She added: “The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help."

Support for Adele

Roberts' partner Kate Holderness posted on social media: "There have been lots of tears (mainly from me), lots of sleepless nights, but surprisingly there's been a lot of laughing too. I can't wait for Adele to tell you about those times when she's on the mend."

Radio 1 tweeted: “Everyone at Radio 1 – along with all our listeners – is wishing you a speedy recovery and we can’t wait to welcome you back on air soon.”

Radio and television presenter Clara Amfo posted a message which said: “Love you so much.”

DJ Scott Mills wrote: “We all love you Adele. Its amazing you posted this. You’re awesome and you’ve GOT this.”

About bowel cancer

According to the NHS, more than 90% of people with bowel cancer have one of the following combinations of symptoms:

A persistent change in bowel habit – pooing more often, with looser, runnier poos and sometimes tummy (abdominal) pain

Blood in the poo without other symptoms of piles (haemorrhoids) – this makes it unlikely the cause is haemorrhoids

Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating – sometimes resulting in a reduction in the amount of food eaten and weight loss

Constipation, where you pass harder stools less often, is rarely caused by serious bowel conditions.