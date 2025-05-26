When the sun and warm weather will return to Lancashire as locals brace for deluge of rain

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 11:33 BST

Lancashire is now experiencing a heavy downpour after a recent heatwave, leaving locals wondering when the sun will return.

The weekend brought scattered showers across the region, making it tricky to go about your day without an umbrella in hand.

Unfortunately, the wet weather looks set to continue at the start of this week, with rain expected to fall throughout today.

Lancashire is now experiencing a heavy downpour after a recent heatwave
Lancashire is now experiencing a heavy downpour after a recent heatwave | Nechama Lock

Tuesday will be overcast, with rain likely between midday and 6pm.

But don’t despair - things are looking brighter by the end of the week, with temperatures set to hit 21C on Saturday.

Here’s your weather forecast for the coming days:

Monday (May 26):

Wet and windy with heavy spells of rain this evening. Conditions will dry out overnight, with clear spells and a few showers.

Winds will ease but remain blustery.

Max: 14C | Min: 10C

Tuesday (May 27):

A sunny start, but cloud will increase from the southwest, bringing rain and strong winds throughout the day.

Max: 15C | Min: 9C

Wednesday (May 28):

A changeable and breezy day with a mix of sunshine and showers.

Max: 16C | Min: 10C

Thursday (May 29):

Light rain in the morning, with conditions improving by lunchtime as sunny intervals take over.

Max: 18C | Min: 12C

Friday (May 30):

Cloudy skies will give way to sunny intervals by late morning.

Max: 19C | Min: 11C

Saturday (May 31):

Sunny intervals throughout the day, with partly cloudy skies by night.

Max: 21C | Min: 11C

Sunday (June 1):

A similar pattern to Saturday, with sunny intervals turning partly cloudy by night.

Max: 19C | Min: 10C

