What's really happening at this Rowlands Pharmacy in Leyland- after confusing notice on Facebook

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
Changes to a Leyland pharmacy have been announced - but it’s not quite the news people might be thinking.

Earlier this week, the Leyland Late Night Pharmacy took to Facebook site South Ribble Space to announce a nearby competitor was going to “stop operating”.

The Facebook postplaceholder image
The Facebook post | Facebook

They wrote: “We have received the news that a branch of Rowlands Pharmacy in Leyland is soon going to stop operating. Leyland Late Night Pharmacy will be taking on any affected patients, just pop in to see us or nominate Leyland Late Night Pharmacy as your designated pharmacy when ordering your prescriptions.”

So, what’s actually happening?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news involves the Townsgate branch of Rowlands Pharmacy in Sandy Lane. While the pharmacy chain has announced it is stopping its own operations in that location, the site itself is not closing - and a “seamless” transition is being prepared.

The Rowlands Pharmacy in Sandy Lane, Leylandplaceholder image
The Rowlands Pharmacy in Sandy Lane, Leyland | google

A spokesman for Rowlands said the branch “is not being closed but is being sold.” When asked to elaborate on this, they added: “It will no longer be a Rowlands Pharmacy as we are selling. We always support buyers in the transition process to ensure it’s as seamless as possible.”

No further information such as the name of the new provider or transition dates have been provided.

Related topics:LeylandFacebookPatientsPrescriptionsNHS
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice