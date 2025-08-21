Lancashire County Council

Pupils across Lancashire have been wished "every success" for their next steps after receiving their GCSE results today.

County Councillor Matthew Salter, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, has thanked education staff whilst also reminding young people that help is available if they need support.

Cllr Salter said: "Good luck to everyone receiving their GCSE results today. You should be proud of your achievements after many hours spent revising and preparing and many years of hard work.

"I sincerely hope you receive the grades you wish for. I'd also like to thank education staff, and to remind young people that there are always lots of opportunities to consider, even if you might end up on a different path to the one you originally planned.

"Whatever your next steps are, I wish you every success. Don’t forget that if you need to talk, our advisors at Talkzone are on hand to confidentially discuss anything from results to feeling low, chat about relationships, or finding work or training."

While those planning to continue their studies should contact the higher education provider they had intended to attend, there is also advice and support for young people whose results aren’t what they hoped for.

Talkzone, part of Lancashire County Council's youth services, has trained advisers who can talk, confidentially, about their exam results and anything else that might be concerning them. The service can be accessed by telephone, email, text, and webtalk and is available from 2pm to 10pm every day, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Young people can call Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111 or email [email protected] Alternatively, get in touch through access webtalk services or via Facebook.