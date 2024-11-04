What I love most about Lancashire is the people, community, local pride, and that rivalry with Yorkshire

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:31 BST
We all know that Lancashire is the best place on Earth, but we wanted to go one step further and ask the good people of the Red Rose county just what makes it stand out.

As part of our new Love Your series celebrating all things local, Lancastrian, and Red Rose-themed, we went out to ask the people lucky enough to call Lancs home why they love it so much.

When asked to share their love for the county, a number of common themes emerged, with people often expressing their respect for the core value of community which Lancashire holds dear.

Lancashire - the best place on Earth
Lancashire - the best place on Earth | National World

Other things which we’re all particularly proud of included our culture, music, food, football teams, scenery, and multicultural cities, with countless people also proudly speaking of their ability to say hello to pretty much any stranger in the street and receive a warm reply.

“I like the people, I feel like they’re really warm,” said one respondent. “I like that, when you walk down the street or if you’re on a night out, someone will always say hello to you. In the South, they don’t have that.

“[If someone was thinking of coming to Lancashire] I’d say come and see the scenery (especially in autumn), the people, and our food and drink culture.”

Another person added: “Community is what makes me proud to be from Lancashire. Everyone’s so different but, at the end of the day, we’re all the exact same and you can talk to anyone from anywhere and there might be a bit of banter here and there, but everyone’s just dead friendly.”

One particularly effusive shop-owner added: “I’ve been born and bred in Preston and basically I think the community is really good - there’s no animosity and there are different cultures mixing with one another. We’ve got beautiful affordable houses and it’s a friendly city - people say Manchester, but it’s too busy. Preston’s multicultural and everyone respects each other.”

Two young students who had moved to Preston for uni spoke very highly of the city, saying: “It’s about pride in where you come from. It’s nice to have that rivalry with Yorkshire as well, you’ve got to stick up for that Red Rose! If you move up to Lancashire, don’t be afraid to get out and make friends because people are so nice.”

