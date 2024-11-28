30th anniversary celebratory events took place at ROCCIA’s two tile, kitchen and bathroom showrooms, in Preston and Bolton, for family, employees, community members and customers.

The events were attended by the respective Mayor and Mayoress for each area, who were keen to congratulate the business on its ongoing success and its recent BIBA’s 2024 award as Family Business of the Year.

ROCCIA also hosted a ‘Breakfast of Champions’ with special guest Tony Bellew for business leaders from the Preston area and fellow BIBA award winners and finalists.

Held at ROCCIA’s Design Centre on Queen Street, Preston, the former world champion and boxing legend provided inspiring insight into his career and signed complimentary copies of his book, ‘Everybody Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Face: 12 Things Boxing Teaches You About Life.’

The family business was founded in 1994 by Yakub Patel. It began as Tile Mart and rebranded to ROCCIA in 2016 to reflect its development and expansion into the luxury tile and bathroom market.

Yakub’s five sons currently run the family business which now specialises in tiles, bathrooms and kitchens boasting the most comprehensive range of luxury tile brands in Europe and the UK’s largest independent tile & bath showroom.

The business has developed into a destination site for the home with a vast array of products, brands and concessions including Jacob and Sons Kitchens, UNO Windows & Doors, Bespoke Fireplaces and lighting and furniture concession, Dream Interiors. ROCCIA’s flagship showroom in Preston is truly one of a kind.

Zabir Patel said: “What a journey it’s been and continues to be. We’re still driven by the same passion and values upon which we were founded, namely Family, Excellence and Inspiration. We’ve picked up a few grey hairs along the way, but our unrivalled dedication and commitment to our people, products, place and customers hasn’t changed one bit”.

ROCCIA also has a reputation for its contribution to local community projects. During its 30-year history the business has proudly supported both international and local charities, clubs and initiatives. More recently they include the likes of Bolton Hospice, Rosemere Cancer Foundations, St Catherine’s Hospice, and Chorley Youth Zone. It has also backed grass root sports from boxing talent, Khalid Majeed to Astley Bridge Cricket Club, Longridge Cricket Club and Leyland Albion FC, alongside a long-standing relationship with the Sir Tom Finney Foundation.

As part of the 30-year celebrations, for a limited time, ROCCIA is offering exclusive Anniversary offers both online and instore including 30% off selected luxury wall and floor tiles, a free backlit mirror with every bathroom purchase and up to 30% off luxury kitchen appliances.

View highlights of ROCCIA’s journey into the world of luxury tiles, bathrooms and kitchens and Instagram and at ROCCIA.com