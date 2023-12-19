As excitement grows for GTA 6, we asked AI what the game would look like if it was set in Preston.

Rockstar's highly-anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI is due to be released in 2025.

The new trailer for GTA 6 set a record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours after racking up nearly 100 million views.

The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago in September 2013.

It remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, falling short only of Minecraft.

With excitement for GTA 6 growing, we wondered what the game might have looked like if it was set in the city of Preston.

We asked AI to conjure up some striking visuals of what GTA Preston would look like - this is what it created:

Bing Image Creator A dramatic police chase in the heart of Preston.

Bing Image Creator Preston Bus Station during a shoot-out in the fictional world of GTA Preston.

GTA if it was set in Preston A depiction of who you might meet in the city.

GTA if it was set in Preston Preston Railway Station looks very different in the fictional world of GTA.