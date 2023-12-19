News you can trust since 1886
What a GTA game would look like if it was set in the city of Preston, according to AI

As excitement grows for GTA 6, we asked AI what the game would look like if it was set in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 17:57 GMT

Rockstar's highly-anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI is due to be released in 2025.

The new trailer for GTA 6 set a record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours after racking up nearly 100 million views.

The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago in September 2013.

It remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, falling short only of Minecraft.

With excitement for GTA 6 growing, we wondered what the game might have looked like if it was set in the city of Preston.

We asked AI to conjure up some striking visuals of what GTA Preston would look like - this is what it created:

A dramatic police chase in the heart of Preston.

1. Bing Image Creator

A dramatic police chase in the heart of Preston.

Preston Bus Station during a shoot-out in the fictional world of GTA Preston.

2. Bing Image Creator

Preston Bus Station during a shoot-out in the fictional world of GTA Preston.

A depiction of who you might meet in the city.

3. GTA if it was set in Preston

A depiction of who you might meet in the city.

Preston Railway Station looks very different in the fictional world of GTA.

4. GTA if it was set in Preston

Preston Railway Station looks very different in the fictional world of GTA.

