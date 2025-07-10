Staff at a Lancashire garden centre have spoken out after a viral toy brand removed them from a list of official stockists.

Avant Home and Garden Centre, which boasts a 4.4/5 rating on Google, has sold Jellycats for nearly 20 years - long before the brand went viral for it’s range of collectables.

But this will come to an end when current stocks leave the shop - with Avant taking to social media to explain the changes in an emotional post.

They said: “As most of you are probably now aware, Jellycat have decided that we are no longer on their list to be a stockist.

“We are very disappointed in this decision, as we have stocked the brand for near on 20 years now and have watched many customers, young and old find items they might not have found elsewhere and have relished in their joy when they realise they can buy it local(ly) and not have to go to a department store.

“Unfortunately, this will no longer be an option for a lot of people. Therefore, once the stock we have is gone, there will be no more Jellycat in Avant Garden Centre. We do, however, always say, onwards and upwards. Watch this space, as there will now be room for another wonderful brand that we adore, and we are sure you will, too!”

Avant garden centre, Leyland | Google

What do Jellycat say?

A Jellycat spokesperson said:“We are big supporters of small business stockists and today there are over 1,200 independent stores across the UK stocking Jellycat. They've been the backbone of our business for over two decades and this will continue long into the future as we build our teams and upgrade our systems to support them better.

“Unfortunately we’re not able to support every shop that wants to stock Jellycat and, after very careful consideration, we recently ceased supplying about 100 stores. We are very sorry about this and the hurt it has caused for those retailers and their customers.

“Slightly reducing our stockists by 8 per cent will help us to give better service to the remaining 92 per cent, so they can offer their customers the best possible Jellycat experience.

“We have been humbled by our recent growth and are working hard to supply our stockists of all sizes – big and small - in a way that is fair and reasonable. We are also increasing supply as fast as we can without compromising our high quality and production standards.”

What are Jellycats?

Jellycats - soft plush toys known for their whimsical designs - are the latest trend taking the world by storm. Originally launched in 1999, the brand has taken off in the past few years thanks to social media and has gathered a cult-like following, with people wanting to collect different variants.

They have been round for years, but their popularity has skyrocketed recently thanks to content creators sharing their collections on social media. There’s even dedicated Jellycat shops in some Selfridge stores, where staff role play serving the toys as fish, chips and associated condiments.