We've seen an overwhelming buzz of excitement about £10m town hall regeneration

Views are being sought on a £10m regeneration project at Southport's Town Hall Gardens.

The scheme was announced earlier this summer after the gardens became a key focal point for the community since the tragic events of July 2024.

Thousands of people gathered in the gardens for a community-led vigil, the visit of HRH King Charles III and, more recently, a three minutes silence to honour everyone directly impacted by the events of last year. The regeneration of the gardens is being funded by Central Government, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Sefton Council.

The vision is to create a welcoming, child friendly and family focussed multi-use performance space that has capacity to hold both small and large scale events including concerts, performances, arts festivals, dance shows and much more.

Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council's cabinet member for regeneration, economy and skills, said: "Since this announcement we have seen an overwhelming buzz of excitement for this regeneration project.

"This is not the first time the gardens will undergo a renaissance and many of us will remember its concrete heavy appearance of the 1980s, while avid local historians will look back further to its elegance of the late 1800s and early 1900s when it was also an open air multi-use performance space.

"The consultation will happen across two phases and we are keen through this initial phase to capture your views on what you have seen, heard and read so far. The second stage will then consult on a robust plan and proposal that has considered the engagement we receive over the next month."

Residents who want to have their say can formally submit their feedback in three ways:

• By email via [email protected]

• In writing to Southport Recovery Team, Southport Town Hall, Lord Street, PR8 1DA

• Completing a form in person at Southport Town Hall.

The Stage One Engagement process runs for a month from 26 August 2025 to 23 September 2025.