We've been happily married for 60 years - this is our secret to success

The couple received an anniversary card from the King and Queen.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:49 BST
The very first couple to be married at a Leyland church have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Walt and Kathleen Smith were wed at St Mary's RC Parish Church on April 18, 1964 - just two weeks after it opened.

"It's been really good", said Walt, 81. "We've had our ups and downs like any couple, but you get on with it. Those who say they've never had an argument, well that's a load of rubbish!"

The couple met when they were aged 17 and 18 at Leyland Youth Club, after Walt spotted Kathleen working in a weavers shed. They "just clicked" and married when they were 20 and 21. They have gone on to have three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who they dote on, and spent their anniversary celebrating with over a meal and a trip to Southport.

Walt said the secret to a long and happy marriage is “give and take - making compromises”.

The couple on their wedding day, the card from the King and Queen, and on their 60th anniversary.The couple on their wedding day, the card from the King and Queen, and on their 60th anniversary.
The couple on their wedding day, the card from the King and Queen, and on their 60th anniversary.

Kathleen, 80k, grew up in Towngate and went to St Mary’s School. She worked at Farington Cotton Mill between the ages of 15 and 21, and was a housewife after that. Walt worked on a farm in his youth before moving on to the Rubber Works and Leyland Motors. He grew up in Preston and moved to Norfolk Close in Leyland when he was 14, and attended Worden High School. Kathleen said she felt lucky to be the first couple married at the church, because they weren't exactly sure when it would be open. Some of Walt's friends had been the last to marry at the old St Mary's Church just weeks before.

This is when the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.This is when the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
This is when the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

The church has been a big part of the couple’s life, and they are still regular churchgoers. Kathleen used to help out with the school dinners at St Mary’s, and both have been involved in the hospitality group, serving the coffees on Sundays and organising garden parties.

