Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool’s announcement over its new non-rider tickets has prompted a response from its rivals in Southport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, it was announced that Pleasure Beach Resort had listened to guest feedback and was bringing in non Rider eTickets, which will cost £25. They come loaded with £5 of ‘Pleasure Beach Pounds’ and unlimited riding on Pleasure Beach Express as well as entry to the Chinese Puzzle Maze and Bradley and Bella's Learning Garden.

It is the first time this option has been available since 2019, with Pleasure Beach bosses stating it is the “only major UK theme park to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now bosses at Adventure Coast Southport - formerly Pleasureland - have responded, saying that they’ve offered a non-rider ticket - called an ‘Explorer Pass’ since 2020 - and it only costs £5.

It is not clear whether Pleasure Beach bosses deemed their Southport rivals as a ‘major’ theme park, and it’s not the first time the two businesses have crossed paths. Earlier this year, Adventure Coast Southport cheekily launched their 2025 season with a treasure hunt - in Blackpool.

It seems that the industry is full of tricks and clever digs, with Pleasure Beach Resort itself aiming a jab at Thorpe Park on the day it opened its Hyperia rollercoaster, which beats the height of the Big One by a foot. A van with a digital display was parked outside the Surrey site, teasing the arrival of the new Gyro Swing ride at Blackpool, stating: “We’ll just have to come up with something else then, won’t we?”

Adventure Coast Southport

Adventure Coast Southport

As part of its rebrand, Adventure Coast Southport is unveiling a series of exciting enhancements for the 2025 season. The transformation begins at the entrance, where a newly designed plaza welcomes guests with improved accessibility and a vibrant atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the park, visitors will discover four distinct themed areas - Viking Landing, Pirate Cove, Cartoon Boardwalk, and Steampunk Bay - each enriched with new immersive elements and interactive features. These enhancements aim to create a more engaging experience, inviting guests to explore and enjoy the unique character of each land.​

For younger visitors, the park is introducing a variety of new attractions tailored to provide fun and memorable experiences for children.

Entry from just £5. To book, visit www.adventurecoastsouthport.co.uk .