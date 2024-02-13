News you can trust since 1886
Westinghouse Springfields employees help hospital’s youngest patients with device gift

Paediatric nursing sister Amelia Conway has just the thing to help some of her youngest patients on the Children’s Ward at the Royal Preston Hospital receive optimum nutrition after employees at Preston-based Springfields, part of Westinghouse Electrical Company, donated funds for a new, state-of-the-art milk thawing and warming device.
By Julie FranklandContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT
The machine is for use by breastfeeding mums. It enables them to express, freeze and then re-heat milk to feed to their little ones.

Approximately 20 breastfed babies a month are admitted on to the ward for treatment, making the device, funded by the Springfields Employees’ Medical Research & Charity Trust Fund via a donation to Lancashire Teaching Hospital Charity’s Children’s Fund, an important piece of ward kit.Hospital charity team fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “We are extremely grateful to the Springfields Employees’ Medical Research & Charity Trust Fund for its donation. It is a significant amount of money that has paid for a fantastic device that helps us support family integrated care on the Children’s Ward. Both staff and parents are delighted with it. It has made feeding some of the ward’s youngest patients so much simpler.”

Sandra Scambler, Supplier Performance Process SME at Westinghouse and Chair of Springfields Employees’ Medical Research & Charity Trust Fund, said: “Supporting our local community is a key motivator for our colleagues who regularly donate into our charity trust fund. It is wonderful to know our donation will support so many people navigate breastfeeding as well as help many children get the nutrition they need in the early stages of their life.”

Paediatric nursing sister Amelia Conway with the milk thawing and warming devicePaediatric nursing sister Amelia Conway with the milk thawing and warming device
Paediatric nursing sister Amelia Conway with the milk thawing and warming device

The Children’s Fund supports improvements to children’s in and outpatients not only at the Royal Preston Hospital but also at all other children’s facilities managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Besides this project, it has funded distraction tools such as ceiling panels and play equipment plus upgrades to medical devices that go beyond usual NHS resources. To find out more, become involved or make a donation, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk/childrensappeal

