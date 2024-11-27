Winter Gardens Blackpool have apologised after Jason Donovan fans were left “fuming” after he was absent from a performance of The Rocky Horror Show.

Some audience members were left “disappointed when he did not perform as Frank-N-Furter in Saturday’s show - the show's final night in the resort.

They claimed there was no mention of his day off in any of the promotional material they had seen while booking for the show, which is on a UK tour.

A statement from the star's management said he had “never been contracted” for that particular show as he had a prior engagement.

One fan - Jenny Gwillam, from Walton Park - told the BBC: “People were absolutely fuming on the night when they were finding out beforehand in the theatre bar.”

“It was the main reason for booking this time, having been many times before. We couldn’t wait to see him perform. There was no mention on the advert that he was having Saturday as his day off!

"If we’d have known, we’d have had the chance to book a different performance date. I know we weren’t the only ones to be disappointed after speaking to lots of members of the audience who were also fuming not to see Jason.”

A spokeswoman for Donovan said he had a number of pre-existing contractual commitments in place and "we were unable to move a couple of them".

She added he "rarely misses a show unless it is due to severe illness or he has a prior commitment, in which case, the date would be cleared in conjunction with the producers".

The spokeswoman said it was made clear on both the show, external and the star's, external websites which shows he would not be appearing in.

Winter Gardens Blackpool apologised to fans who were left upset by his absence.

A spokesman said: “We were sorry to hear about the disappointment of some fans regarding Jason Donovan’s absence during the Saturday performance of The Rocky Horror Show.

“As the host venue for the production, Winter Gardens Blackpool facilitates the event on behalf of the production company.

“While we aim to deliver the best possible guest experience, the production company manages casting decisions, including any changes or pre-determined schedules.

“This includes decisions around when specific cast members perform.

They added: “The event webpage and associated ticketing site clearly stated from the time of sale that Jason Donovan would not appear during Saturday performances.

“This information was available to all prospective ticket buyers, and we advise all customers to review event details carefully before completing a purchase.

“We always encourage guests to select performances based on the production as a whole, rather than specific cast members, as live theatre is dynamic and casting can be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or contractual agreements.”