Accrington Town Centre

The next stage in the £20m transformation of Accrington town centre has taken a significant step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyndburn Council has appointed of conservation specialist Krol Corlett to undertake work for the phase two fit-out works to the heritage-listed Market Hall. It is set to become a vibrant food and drink destination and the iconic art deco style Burtons Chambers as a modern co-working space.

Work is due to start later this month with a scheduled completion date of summer next year. The authority’s town centres boss Cllr Clare Pritchard announced the appointment at its cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news follows on from the phase one enabling works completed earlier this month, which included the demolition and strip-out, stonework preservation and repairs and cleaning the buildings’ facades.

In addition, new glazed curtain walling and upper floor windows were installed at Burtons Chambers, plus window and roof repairs were undertaken at the Market Hall, ensuring both buildings are fully watertight and enabling the final designs to be completed.

Accrington has a beautiful Victorian market hall and 'bustling' town centre | Google

Cllr Pritchard said: “The council has now carried out an open and transparent procurement exercise to find a contractor to undertake the phase two fit-out works within both buildings, ready for opening in early summer next year.

“The council is delighted to have confirmed Krol Corlett as their preferred contractor. Krol Corlett are very experienced in working on heritage buildings and fitting out for commercial activities. The council will now work alongside Krol Corlett to conclude final contractual matters with works due to start later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Krol Corlett have successfully delivered projects in the North-West such as Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, The Florrie Community Centre (Liverpool), University of Liverpool, Islington Mill (Salford), Frazer House (Lancaster) and Fleetwood Community Hub.”

Daniel Tebay, managing director of Krol Corlett said: “We are proud to have been appointed as the preferred bidder for this transformative regeneration project. Over the coming weeks, we look forward to working closely with the client and design team to finalise details and prepare for mobilisation.

“This award highlights Krol Corlett’s extensive experience and proven expertise in the restoration of historic buildings.”

Funding for the project was secured through £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund with contributions from Lancashire County Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.