East Lancashire bus operator Transdev is offering a guaranteed job interview to workers facing redundancy from the online fashion firm Boohoo after the retailer’s owner announced plans to close its Burnley distribution hub next year.

Debenhams Group last week confirmed it intends to close its site on the town’s Heasandford Industrial Estate in early 2026 as it gradually transfers its operation to Sheffield, placing more than 1,200 East Lancashire jobs at risk.

The bus firm, which employs 1,400 people at nine depots including two in Lancashire at Blackburn and Burnley, is offering a guaranteed job interview to any Burnley-based Boohoo staff looking for a new career.

Transdev has vacancies at both depots for people with a current driving licence. The BooBoo hub employs 1,251 staff in several warehouses and other buildings on the Heasandford Industrial Estate some of whom may be offered the opportunity to transfer to Sheffield.

Trasndev operates several services across the north of England including the Blackburn and Burnley bus companies, Rosso Bus, and the Mainline and Witchway routes. Its training manager Dale French said: “We’re naturally concerned to hear the news about Boohoo in Burnley – they’re a significant employer in the communities we serve.

“We’d like to offer all Burnley-based Boohoo colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us. Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at our two operating centres in Lancashire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus and pay for their training on and off the road. We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start with us.

In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package, one of the best in the bus industry, including free travel for you and your partner on our buses and most others across the North – plus discounts on shopping, health and more and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.

“We present awards and rewards to our best performers, and we offer opportunities to progress and develop into other roles with us through our ‘Step Up’ talent development programme. If you’re at Boohoo and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”

Burnley Council has offered every possible support to those affected by the closure. Full details of all current job opportunities with Transdev in Lancashire are on its website, transdevbus.co.uk/careers. For an informal chat, potential applicants can email Dale French at [email protected], or call the bus firm’s recruitment hotline on 01423 884633.