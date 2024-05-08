Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A welfare assistant at a Chorley primary school blew the whistle for a final time last week.

Welfare assistant at St Laurence CE Primary School, pictured with children, retired from her role after last Friday.

After 45 years keeping the children of St Laurence CE Primary School at Highfield Road South safe Thelma Warburton, who started in 1979, retired from her role after last Friday.

A special celebration was held for her last week where staff and pupils paid tribute to her hard work over the years.

Thelma, pictured with flowers that were presented to her at a special ceremony to thank her for her 45 years of service.

Thelma’s husband Joe, daughter Pauline and son Alan all attended her special celebration in which she blew the whistle for the last time.

She regaled the children about the changes she had seen over the years such as children serving lunches at the top of the table, pink and green custard and the different games they used to play.

Office manager Jayne Nicholson said: “The children made and arch for her to walk through and sang beautiful songs for her and read poems and memories to thank her for all her years’ service to the generations of children she has cared for.”