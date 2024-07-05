Huge banqueting suite and wedding venue could soon reopen in Blackburn
Watson Saunders Ltd want to reopen the Mahre Business Centre in Higher Audley Street, Blackburn - formerly known as Jan’s Conference Centre - and are seeking permission for a new roof terrace, a grand foyer and an atrium, accommodated in two extensions. The building was originally a pub known as the Barge Inn, and permission was granted in 1997 for it to become a conference centre. As Jan’s Conference Centre it was regularly used for banqueting and for wedding parties. Latterly it has been used as the Mahre Business Centre, although no planning permission was sought to confirm any change of use, and it is now vacant.
What are the plans?
An application to Blackburn with Darwen Council states that a single storey extension to the rear would form a kitchen/delivery point. The applicant states: “This will be used to receive food and drink prepared off-site which will be transferred to serving dishes ready for serving to guests. No cooking will take place in the kitchen.”
“Grand entrance”
The second proposed extension is at the front of the building and would form a “new foyer to a grand two storey entrance which will provide a visually impressive start to the overall guest experience”. Watson Saunders Ltd say the extension will also facilitate the creation of a first floor roof terrace where guests “will be able to enjoy views over the adjoining wooded area and canal.”
The applicant continues: “Use of the building for a Banqueting Hall/Conference Centre has been an established feature of the area for many years, co-existing happily with nearby residential uses. The proposed extensions are aimed at enhancing guest experiences rather than increasing capacity. The aspiration is that the facility will become a much-enjoyed and valued asset at the heart of the local community.”
