Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former banqueting suite and wedding venue could reopen under new plans revealed this week.

Watson Saunders Ltd want to reopen the Mahre Business Centre in Higher Audley Street, Blackburn - formerly known as Jan’s Conference Centre - and are seeking permission for a new roof terrace, a grand foyer and an atrium, accommodated in two extensions. The building was originally a pub known as the Barge Inn, and permission was granted in 1997 for it to become a conference centre. As Jan’s Conference Centre it was regularly used for banqueting and for wedding parties. Latterly it has been used as the Mahre Business Centre, although no planning permission was sought to confirm any change of use, and it is now vacant.

Plans for the former Jan's Conference Centre | Google/WSA Projects/BwD Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the plans?

An application to Blackburn with Darwen Council states that a single storey extension to the rear would form a kitchen/delivery point. The applicant states: “This will be used to receive food and drink prepared off-site which will be transferred to serving dishes ready for serving to guests. No cooking will take place in the kitchen.”

“Grand entrance”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second proposed extension is at the front of the building and would form a “new foyer to a grand two storey entrance which will provide a visually impressive start to the overall guest experience”. Watson Saunders Ltd say the extension will also facilitate the creation of a first floor roof terrace where guests “will be able to enjoy views over the adjoining wooded area and canal.”