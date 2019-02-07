Wedding: Everything right for Robert Whittaker and Lola Ukandu's big day

Have your say

A leap year gave Lola Ukandu the perfect opportunity to propose to Robert Whittaker.

A leap year gave Lola Ukandu the perfect opportunity to propose to Robert Whittaker.

Bob and Lola Winter Photos: Christopher Lewis Photography

Lola, 27, originally from London, is a mental health worker and Robert, 34, is a games product tester and repairer.

They met online on the dating site OKCupid.

And after the leap year proposal on February 29, 2016, Robert also proposed with a ring a few months later.

They tied the knot on November 4 at Farington Lodge.

Bob and Lola WInter

Family from London, who had never been to the north of the country, travelled to the wedding as did friends from the USA and Germany.

“My brother was there which was a nice surprise as I didn’t think he was going to be able to make it,” said Lola.

Their wedding day was themed with yellow and red colour scheme and the tables had a movie theme, named after their favourite film and TV shows such as Superman, Spongebob, GoT, Empire, Rome, Friends and super heroes.

“The staff at Farington Lodge were fantastic,” said Lola. “They were so friendly and accommodating and Jennifer the wedding co-ordinator was so supportive to us throughout the whole process.

“The food was great and they accommodated me being lactose intolerant which was great.

“We went to Cape Verde for our honeymoon which we would highly recommend as a honeymoon destination.

“The staff were friendly, the food was amazing and it was just the perfect place to relax after all the excitement of the wedding.

“When I was walking down the aisle and saw Bob welling up, I knew for sure, in that moment, that I was in the happiest moment of my life.”

Bob added: “I couldn’t have asked fo a more special day and my bride looked absolutely amazing.” The couple have now changed their surname to Winter.