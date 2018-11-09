Wedding: Back to school to tie the knot

Sarah Watson and Jonathan Bennett tied the knot on their eight-and-a-half year anniversary.

After a fairytale proposal, the 24-year-olds tied the knot at the school where they met – a long-awaited day for the couple and their families.

Jonathan and Sarah Bennett. Photos: Steve Pendrill Photography (07815 010426)'www.stevependrillphotography.com

Sarah, a diabetic eye screener and Jonathan, a doctor, met during their German class at the tender age of 16 in 2010.

The pair have reached many milestones together, particularly through their time studying towards their careers.

They haveve been through high school, sixth form and university, and on their wedding day, it was the school where they first met which became the place for their nuptials.

Jonathan proposed on Sarah’s 21st birthday in 2015 when he got down on one knee in the snow at the Botanical Gardens in Lancaster.

Sarah and Jonathan had booked their big day in 2016, they wanted everything to be perfect.

But the couple admitted that the planning does come with its struggle.

Jonathan said: “We really struggled to find a wedding venue we both liked, but when we stepped foot in The Villa we knew it was the one.”

Jonathan said Sarah adored the architectural features of The Villa as it created a sense of nostalgia, which matched their sentiments of Ripley School.

Jonathan said: “Our special day was the culmination of years of planning, though many more years over which Sarah and I had grown in both friendship and love, conquered numerous milestones, and I am now lucky enough to call her my beautiful wife.”

Sarah added: “The day flew by so fast.

“But it was the most amazing day that we got to share with our family and friends.”

REPORT BY Lauren Millward