Your weekend weather report for Preston: Cloudy with some showers

There will be less frequent showers than we have seen recently, but conditions will still remain quite cloudy over the weekend.

So this could be bad news for people hoping to enjoy some more al-fresco dining and drinking this weekend, but with hospitality venues set to open indoors from Monday, people will be offered some much-needed shelter from the rain next week.

For the rest of today, Friday, May 14, temperatures will remain a mild 14°C with mainly dry spells, but cloud will form into the evening, bringing showers overnight.

Preston will see cloudy conditions and heavy rain this weekend. PHOTO: Tony Worrall Photography

Tomorrow, May 15, we will get off to a wet start, with showery spells expected right throughout the day with cloud forming from lunchtime and highs of around 13°C.

Into the afternoon, the rain will give way to widespread showers, which will be occasionally heavy and possibly thundery.

Unsettled conditions will remain through to Sunday, May 16, where temperatures will be a similar 14°C, bringing light showers into the early afternoon.

Sadly, this is a sign of the weather to come over the coming week, with a few sunny spells and heavy rain expected into Monday.

With thanks to Tony Worrall Photos for the image of the Flag Market.

Met Office North West Forecast:

Friday:

A largely dry and cloudy day across the region, with westernmost areas seeing the best of any sunny spells. Some isolated showers remain possible throughout, but these lighter and less frequent than recently. Maximum temperature 15 °C. Cloud builds throughout the evening, with isolated evening showers giving way to a band of rain that moves across the region through the early hours, heavy in places. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

A cloudy morning with rain persisting. Into the afternoon, rain will give way to widespread showers, occasionally heavy and possibly thundery, with cloud breaking and allowing for some sunny spells. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Sunday - next week:

Remaining unsettled throughout the period, with sunny spells and showers. Sunday and Monday seeing the heaviest of these, with a risk of thunder. Tuesday seeing lighter and less frequent showers.