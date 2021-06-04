Your Preston weekend weather update: Blue skies and warmer temperatures

The blue skies are set to stay in Preston, following a warm week that saw people flock out to the city to enjoy the hot weather at the likes of Avenham and Miller parks.

Shorts and sandals have been a common sight across the city this week after the scorching bank holiday, as people basked in temperatures as warm as the mid-twenties.

And this weekend is no exception, starting today, June 6, it will be dry with plenty of sunny spells throughout. Temperatures will reach a comfortable 19°C, with conditions remaining clear overnight.

The River Ribble, Preston. Photo Tony Worrall Photography

Into Saturday, June 5, it will be a bright and sunny start across Preston and the rest of Lancashire, with temperatures quickly rising to a warm 21 °C by around midday.

And these conditions are similar again through into Sunday, although there are set to be more patches of cloud overhead throughout the day.

It will be a little cooler but still a comfortable 19 °C on Sunday, with the possible chance of light showers into the early evening, where temperatures are due to drop to a lower 11 °C overnight.

Met Office North West forecast:

Friday

A bright start for many on Friday, though cloudier in the north. Cloud will soon break away to leave a dry day with plenty of sunny spells. Feeling warm, but cooler than previous days. Maximum temperature 20 °C. Staying dry this evening with patchy cloud and clear spells. Skies will clear overnight with light winds allowing for the odd fog patch to develop. A chilly night. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Saturday

Another fine and dry day with plenty of sunny spells. The odd light shower is possible in the east later. Feeling warm by day, though chilly in places overnight. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Sunday into next week