Your Preston weekend weather forecast: Cloudy skies and rain ahead of Euro's game

Those heading out to watch England play against Ukraine in the Euro's this weekend should probably take a coat or an umbrella with them.

Even though temperatures are set to be a warm 19-20°C over the weekend, there is a chance of heavy showers and cloudy skies throughout.

For the rest of today, the rain will hold off into the evening, with warm temperatures of 19°C.

Preston is set for heavy rain and cloudy skies

There will be a largely cloudy start to Saturday morning, with outbreaks of showery rain, turning heavy through the morning into early afternoon.

There will be some sunny spells set to shine through on Sunday, July 4, when fans will be recovering from their celebrations if England triumphs in the match.

Full Met Office forecast:

Friday:

Feeling warm in any sunny spells. Maximum temperature 21 °C. Partly cloudy skies in the evening. Dry through the early night but with increasing cloud, bringing outbreaks of rain later into dawn. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

A largely cloudy start with outbreaks of showery rain, locally heavy through the morning. A few sunny spells through the afternoon and evening with scattered showers, locally heavy and thundery. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: