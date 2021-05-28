Your Preston weather forecast for this weekend: Warm temperatures and blue skies to make a return

For those heading out this Bank Holiday Weekend, they can enjoy much more pleasant temperatures than we have seen in recent weeks.

We may be finally starting to see the Summer season approaching following a relatively damp and dreary May, as the sun is set to be out shining by Sunday.

People may choose to go back to booking tables outside to drink and dine with friends, as temperatures are set to hit 21 °C on Sunday.

Preston will have warmer temperatures and sun this Bank Holiday. Photo: Tony Worrall Photography

Starting off the weekend today, Friday, May 28, temperatures will be a comfortable 16°C, but it will remain fairly overcast for most of the day, with small chances of light drizzle this afternoon.

Early cloud will break tomorrow morning for a warmer day, with highs of around 19°C. It will be a pleasant and comfortable temperature again, but it will remain overcast for most of the day, although there are chances of some sunny spells into the afternoon.

And on Sunday, people in Preston and the rest of the North West are in for a treat with highs of 21°C. It is set to be blue skies and sunny from as early as 5 am.

The weather will remain settled and feel much warmer in the sun, which will lead nicely into the Bank Holiday Monday, where temperatures will remain at around 22°C with more blue skies.

With thanks to Tony Worrall Photography for the image of the River Ribble

MET Office North West report:

Friday

A mostly cloudy day, with sunny spells only likely in southern areas early on. Outbreaks of rain or drizzle affecting western areas at times and a few showers may develop in the afternoon. Cloudy conditions hampering temperatures somewhat. Maximum temperature 18 °C. Most places becoming dry this evening, though southwestern areas may retain a little rain into the night. Some late sunshine in Cumbria before cloud returncs overnight. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday

Early cloud breaks to patchy fair-weather cloud by midday, providing sunny spells through Saturday afternoon and possibly producing a few showers. Feeling warm come the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Sunday into next week