Yellow weather warning for Lancashire extended until tomorrow

A yellow warning for Lancashire and the North from the Met Office has been until Sunday

With lightning strikes and flooding of buildings forecast, it is likely that driving conditions will be expected at various periods both tonight and tomorrow.

The warning period has been extended until 9pm Sunday night.

However, it is likely that not all areas will experience the more extreme weather.

The warning covers not only Lancashire but North Wales, Yorkshire & Humber, the North East and Scotland.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Spells of heavy rain early on Sunday will be replaced by some heavy showers and thunderstorms from late morning.

"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 15-20 mm rain could fall in less than an hour with 30-40 mm falling in 2-3 hours in a few places.